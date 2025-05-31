Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson News: Scores 19 points in playoff exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Brunson ended Saturday's 125-108 loss to the Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes.

Brunson couldn't carry the Knicks into what would've been a decisive Game 7 at Madison Square Garden, and the star floor general was unable to leave his mark on offense in the loss Saturday. The Pacers did a good job of limiting his influence, reflected in his shooting line. Brunson surpassed the 30-point mark in four of six games in the Eastern Conference Finals, but he couldn't deliver when it mattered the most. He finished the playoffs with averages of 29.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in 18 postseason contests.

