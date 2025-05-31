Jarace Walker Injury: Spotted on crutches post-game

Walker (ankle) was spotted on crutches after the Pacers defeated the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday by a 125-108 score, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Walker was taken off the court in the fourth quarter and didn't return to the game, finishing the contest with two points and a rebound across seven minutes. He'll have a few days to recover before Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Thunder on Thursday, but even if he's available, he shouldn't have an impact from a fantasy perspective. Walker has logged more than 20 minutes off the bench just once in the team's current playoff run.