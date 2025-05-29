Jaylin Williams News: Fails to score again Wednesday
Williams racked up zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal across five minutes during Wednesday's 124-94 win over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
Williams failed to score for the fifth time in the past six games, two of which he failed to leave the bench. Despite recording three triple-doubles this season, Williams has been unable to carve out a consistent role for himself. In 10 games over the past month, he has averaged just 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now