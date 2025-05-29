Fantasy Basketball
Jaylin Williams News: Fails to score again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Williams racked up zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal across five minutes during Wednesday's 124-94 win over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Williams failed to score for the fifth time in the past six games, two of which he failed to leave the bench. Despite recording three triple-doubles this season, Williams has been unable to carve out a consistent role for himself. In 10 games over the past month, he has averaged just 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per contest.

