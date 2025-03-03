Fantasy Basketball
John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Collins (back) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Collins made his return from a three-game absence Friday, posting 29 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during a win over Minnesota, but he was back in street clothes Sunday and will likely miss the second half of Utah's back-to-back set as well. With Lauri Markkanen (back) already out, KJ Martin, Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh are candidates for increased roles again, though Utah is expected to have Walker Kessler (rest) available Monday.

John Collins
Utah Jazz
