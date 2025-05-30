Johnny Furphy News: Rare sighting Thursday

Furphy ended Thursday's 111-94 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals with one rebound in one minute.

Furphy made a rare appearance, taking to the court for the first time in the past six games. With Indiana no match for New York, the coaching staff shifted into safety mode, allowing the fringe players some much-needed playing time. Despite the loss, the Pacers still lead the Eastern Conference Finals 3-2 with Game 6 tabled for Saturday in Indiana.