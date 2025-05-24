Josh Hart News: Could head to bench in Game 3

Hart might not be part of the starting lineup in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers on Sunday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Hart was limited to 28 minutes in the Game 2 loss on Friday, finishing with six points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Perhaps most importantly, he's looked gassed throughout the series and has struggled to adjust to the Pacers' up-tempo style. If he ends up being moved to a bench role, Mitchell Robinson is expected to enter the starting five as his replacement.