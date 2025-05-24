Josh Hart News: Sub-par effort in Game 2 loss

Hart finished with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 114-109 loss to Indiana in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hart was poor in the loss, putting up arguably his worst game of the playoffs. Although his scoring cannot always be relied upon, his peripheral numbers typically make up for any offensive slip-ups. However, that was not the case on this occasion, reflected by the fact he only logged 28 minutes. Hart will look to turn things around in Game 3, slated for Sunday in Indiana.