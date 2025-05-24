Julius Randle News: Puts up 24 in Game 3 victory

Randle ended Saturday's 143-101 victory over the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals with 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes.

Randle was one of the players singled out in the Timberwolves' first two losses in Oklahoma City, but the veteran forward responded with an excellent showing in this victory. He was the clear-cut second-best player on the floor Saturday behind Anthony Edwards, and the Timberwolves will need Randle to be at his best if they want to even the series up Monday before returning to OKC for Game 5 on Wednesday.