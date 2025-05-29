Karl-Anthony Towns News: Good to go Thursday

Towns (knee) is available for Thursday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Towns will shake off a questionable tag due to a left knee contusion and suit up in Thursday's win-or-go-home game. The star big man has been productive through four outings this series, averaging 25.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from downtown across 34.3 minutes per contest.