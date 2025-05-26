Fantasy Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Late-game heroics seal victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Towns provided 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 win over Indiana in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Towns put the Knicks on his back down the stretch, leading from the front as New York erased a 20-point deficit. He has now scored at least 20 points in four straight games, although this may have been his most important offensive showing. After losing both games in front of its home crowd, New York now trails the series 2-1 with Game 4 slated for Tuesday in Indiana.

