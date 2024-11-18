Fantasy Basketball
Kawhi Leonard Injury: Takes part in shooting drills

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Leonard (knee) has been cleared to resume shooting work, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Clippers have yet to provide more information on Leonard's timeline for a return, but this news reveals he's taking small steps in the right direction. Head coach Tyronn Lue has already ruled Leonard out for the entire week, and it'll likely be at least a few more weeks until he gets the green light to suit up.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
