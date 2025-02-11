Fantasy Basketball
Kevin McCullar headshot

Kevin McCullar Injury: Dealing with calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

McCullar didn't play in Monday's 115-111 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise due to a right calf strain.

McCullar didn't suit up for Westchester until Jan. 30 after undergoing a left knee surgery during his final collegiate season, and he now finds himself back on the sideline due to the right calf injury. The rookie second-round pick will likely see the majority of his playing time in the G League whenever he's able to return.

