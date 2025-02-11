Kyle Kuzma News: Finds rhythm in Monday's loss

Kuzma finished with 21 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-13 FT) and six rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 125-111 loss to Golden State.

The 29-year-old forward put together his best performance yet since joining Milwaukee, doing much of his damage from the charity stripe -- Kuzma went just 3-for-4 from the free-throw line in his first two games for the Bucks combined. He's started the last two contests while Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) has been on the shelf, and it's not clear yet whether Kuzma will remain in the starting five once the team's superstar is healthy, or if he'll be used to bolster the second unit instead.