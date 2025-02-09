Kyle Kuzma News: Making first start with new team

Kuzma will start Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Kuzma made his Bucks debut Friday against the Hawks, posting 12 points, seven rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes off the bench. However, with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) still sidelined, Kuzma will supplant Bobby Portis as Milwaukee's starting power forward Sunday. Across 23 starts with the Wizards, Kuzma averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 28.1 minutes per game.