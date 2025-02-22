Luke Travers News: Another double-double in G League

Travers posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during the G League Cleveland Charge's 104-100 loss to the Birmingham Squadron on Saturday.

Traves continues to be a standout when he gets action in the G League, logging his fourth consecutive double-double and his fifth overall in eight appearances with the Charge during 2024-25. The 23-year-old is under a two-way contract with the Cavaliers, but he's played just 6.1 minutes per game over nine appearances in the NBA this season and remains far more likely to receive steady playing time in the G League going forward.