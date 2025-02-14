Mamadi Diakite News: Season-high four swats in win

Diakite logged nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and four blocks in 28 minutes during Thursday's 137-123 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

With his four rejections, Diakite set a new season-high figure in blocks Thursday. The 28-year-old big man has started in all but one of his last 16 appearances with the G League Suns, averaging 7.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.9 blocks, 0.7 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 25.5 minutes during this period.