MarJon Beauchamp News: Sees dip in production in 2024-25

Beauchamp finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds across 4.5 minutes per game in 35 regular-season appearances between the Knicks, the Clippers and the Bucks.

Beauchamp began the campaign with the Bucks but was traded to the Clippers in February and subsequently waived in March. The 24-year-old forward then signed a two-way contract with New York in March, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds across 3.0 minutes per game in six regular-season outings. Beauchamp is slated to become a restricted free agent this offseason.