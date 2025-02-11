Mark Williams News: Left off injury report

Williams isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Magic.

Williams was set to be traded from Charlotte to the Lakers before Los Angeles identified multiple concerns with the 23-year-old big man's physical, causing the deal to be rescinded. However, the Hornets are attempting to dispute these findings, as evidenced by Wednesday's injury report, they believe Williams to be fully healthy. Regardless, it remains unclear if Williams will receive any playing time while the matter is still being resolved.