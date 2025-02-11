Fantasy Basketball
Max Strus Injury: Questionable to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 3:14pm

Strus (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Strus was unable to play in Monday's 128-107 win over the Timberwolves, but he has a chance to return from a one-game absence Wednesday. Strus has been in the Cavs' starting lineup in his last 11 outings, and over that span, he has averaged 9.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 26.6 minutes per game while shooting 38.5 percent from three on 5.9 3PA/G.

