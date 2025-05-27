Mikal Bridges News: Modest performance in Game 4 loss

Bridges chipped in 17 points (6-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 130-121 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bridges scored at least 15 points for the fifth straight game, although his peripheral production was a little underwhelming. For the most part, Bridges has been a relatively consistent producer on both ends of the floor, averaging 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 combined steals and blocks over the past 13 games. Tuesday's loss now sees New York trailing Indiana 3-1, making Game 5 a non-negotiable for the Knicks.