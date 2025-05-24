Fantasy Basketball
Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson News: Could move to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Robinson could move into a starting role for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers on Sunday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Some of the best moments for the Knicks in this series against the Pacers have come when Robinson is on the floor, and head coach Tom Thibodeau might aim to capitalize on that by starting the big man. It's believed that Robinson would replace Josh Hart, who struggled mightily in Game 2 on Friday, in the starting unit.

