Mitchell Robinson News: Logs postseason-high 29 minutes

Robinson had six points (2-3 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and three blocks in 29 minutes during Friday's 114-109 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Robinson continues to play a key role for the Knicks, playing at least 29 minutes for just the second time all season. With Karl-Anthony Towns struggling on the defensive end, Robinson has seen an uptick in playing time, logging at least 20 minutes in six of the past eight games. New York will need more from its core players, now trailing 2-0 with the series shifting to Indiana for games 3 and 4.