Mitchell Robinson News: Starting Game 3

Robinson will start Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers on Sunday, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

The Knicks will change things up for Game 3, with Robinson replacing Josh Hart in the starting lineup. Robinson has provided great minutes for New York throughout the series, averaging 4.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game through two contests. However, most of his impact, such as creating extra possessions on offense and disrupting shots on the other end, has not shown up in the stat sheet. Robinson should see ample run in Game 3, but it remains to be seen just how much his role will change, considering he played a significant 29 minutes in Game 2.