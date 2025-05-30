Fantasy Basketball
Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson News: Sticks in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Robinson totaled six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes during Thursday's 111-94 win over the Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Robinson started for the third straight game, although once again, failed to play more than 20 minutes. Despite the recent promotion, Robinsons numbers have remained largely underwhelming. In that three-game span, he has averaged 6.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. Thursday's victory ensures there will be a Game 6, scheduled for Saturday in Indiana.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
