Moses Moody Injury: Undergoes surgery on thumb

The Warriors announced Thursday that Moody had surgery on a torn UCL in his right thumb Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Slater notes that Moody had a wrap on it at times late in the season. The good news for the Warriors is that the forward is expected to be back in time for the start of training camp. In 74 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, Moody averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 22.3 minutes.