Myles Turner News: Modest performance in Game 1 win

Turner posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 138-135 overtime victory over New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Turner scored double-digit points for the eighth straight game, although his supporting numbers were just serviceable, at best. Prior to Wednesday, Turner had blocked 12 shots in his previous four games, something the coaching staff would welcome with open arms moving forward. If he can play more of a prominent role on the defensive end, that will go a long way to helping Indiana assert its dominance. The two teams will meet again in New York on Friday.