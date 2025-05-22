Fantasy Basketball
Myles Turner

Myles Turner News: Modest performance in Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2025 at 1:34am

Turner posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 138-135 overtime victory over New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Turner scored double-digit points for the eighth straight game, although his supporting numbers were just serviceable, at best. Prior to Wednesday, Turner had blocked 12 shots in his previous four games, something the coaching staff would welcome with open arms moving forward. If he can play more of a prominent role on the defensive end, that will go a long way to helping Indiana assert its dominance. The two teams will meet again in New York on Friday.

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
