Myles Turner News: Rough night Thursday

Turner notched five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 24 minutes during Thursday's 111-94 loss to New York in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite blocking three shots for the second consecutive game, Turner was far from impressive, cobbling together his worst performance of the postseason. After having scored double digits in 11 straight games, Turner was limited to just five points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field. Indiana was never really in the fight in this one, with its starting five basically non-existent. Turner will look to turn things around Saturday in Indiana, where the Pacers will try to wrap up the series and avoid a Game 7.