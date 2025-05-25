Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Naz Reid headshot

Naz Reid News: Efficient in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Reid closed Saturday's 143-101 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 19 minutes.

Reid delivered an efficient performance after shooting just 4-for-19 in the club's first two games of the Western Conference Finals. The big man also shot an abysmal 0-for-12 from beyond the arc in that two-game span. Over three Western Conference Finals appearances, Reid has averaged 8.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks across 25.0 minutes per contest.

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now