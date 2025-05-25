Naz Reid News: Efficient in victory
Reid closed Saturday's 143-101 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 19 minutes.
Reid delivered an efficient performance after shooting just 4-for-19 in the club's first two games of the Western Conference Finals. The big man also shot an abysmal 0-for-12 from beyond the arc in that two-game span. Over three Western Conference Finals appearances, Reid has averaged 8.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks across 25.0 minutes per contest.
