Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Impressive two-way performance

Alexander-Walker posted 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 128-126 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Alexander-Walker served up his best game of the postseason, scoring at least 20 points for just the second time in the playoffs. With Mike Conley continuing to struggle, the Timberwolves have had to rely on the likes of Alexander-Walker and Donte DiVincenzo, both of whom did more than their fair share of the heavy lifting. However, with Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle struggling, Minnesota fell short of the mark, handing Oklahoma City a 3-1 series lead.