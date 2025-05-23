Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Pops for 17 points in loss

Alexander-Walker ended with 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Thursday's 118-103 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Alexander-Walker came off the bench for 17 points, one of only three Minnesota players to exceed 15 points. It's been an inconsistent postseason up until this point for the backup guard, with his offensive output ranging from 0 to 20 points. More often than not, he tallies single digits, a trend he will need to change should Minnesota hope to reverse its fortunes.