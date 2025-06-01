Obi Toppin News: Invaluable contributions Saturday

Toppin notched 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three blocks over 25 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 win over New York in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Toppin scored at least 15 points for just the second time this postseason, adding a season-high three blocks. Despite playing a somewhat inconsistent role, Toppin continues to do the little things well, giving the Pacers an alternative look, if and when Myles Turner is struggling. Saturday's win sees the Pacers advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000, where a matchup with the high-flying Thunder awaits.