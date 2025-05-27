Obi Toppin News: Limited role continues

Toppin amassed five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 130-121 win over the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Toppin logged no more than 20 minutes for the fifth straight game, continuing to serve as a complementary piece for the Pacers. In 11 games over the past month, Toppin has averaged just 7.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game. The victory gives the Pacers a 3-1 lead over the Knicks, with the series now heading back to New York.