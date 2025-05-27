OG Anunoby News: Drops 22 points, adds three steals

Anunoby chipped in 22 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 130-121 loss to Indiana in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Anunoby got it done on both ends of the floor, albeit in a losing effort. While Jalen Brunson typically garners all the attention, Anunoby has quietly put together a strong postseason, averaging 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 3.0 combined steals and blocks in 13 games over the past month. Now trailing the Pacers 3-1, the series will head back to New York for what is a must-win game for the Knicks.