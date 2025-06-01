OG Anunoby News: Strong two-way effort in loss

Anunoby posted 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to Indiana in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Anunoby did everything he could Saturday, leading the Knicks with 24 points to go with four defensive stats. It was a tough loss for New York given the expectations coming into the series. While there will almost certainly be a period of re-evaluation during the offseason, Anunoby's role should remain relatively safe. After a somewhat slow start to the season, he picked things up over the final few months, closing with averages of 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers across 74 games during the regular season.