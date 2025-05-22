OG Anunoby News: Strong two-way performance

Anunoby supplied 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 138-135 overtime loss to the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Anunoby got it done on both ends of the floor, albeit in a losing effort. He has now recorded 10 combined steals and blocks over the past two games, averaging 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2.5 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers during that time. The loss sees the Knicks fall behind 1-0 despite having home-court advantage. Following what was a devastating defeat, New York will need to refocus heading into Game 2 Friday.