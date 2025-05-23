Pascal Siakam News: Massive in Game 2 victory
Siakam posted 39 points (15-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 114-109 win over the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Siakam established a new career-high mark in points in the postseason, and his contributions came at a perfect time for the Pacers since they improved to 2-0 in the series ahead of two games at home on Sunday and Tuesday. Siakam has been a reliable scoring weapon for the Pacers throughout the playoffs and has been playing well of late with 20 or more points in three of his last four contests.
