Russell Westbrook Injury: To undergo hand surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Westbrook announced Tuesday that he will undergo right hand surgery, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook said he is undergoing the surgery to address two breaks that happened during the season. The veteran guard managed to suit up in 75 regular-season games despite these injuries, averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers on 44.9 percent from the field. Westbrook holds a $3.47 million player option for 2025-26 and should be a full go for training camp.

