Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Shines as OKC reaches NBA FInals
Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 34 points (14-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-94 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
Gilgeous-Alexander stuffed the stat sheet, leading the Thunder to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012 with an efficient showing. The 2024-25 NBA MVP delivered an impressive performance over five matchups with the Timberwolves and was named series MVP. The 26-year-old averaged 31.4 points, 8.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 36.4 minutes per game during the series.
