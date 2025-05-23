Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Tables game-high 38 points

Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 38 points (12-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 13-15 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 42 minutes during Thursday's 118-103 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Fresh off being named this year's Most Valuable Player, Gilgeous-Alexander went to work, dismantling the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. It marks his fifth straight game with at least 30 points, with his last three games being blowout victories. Oklahoma City is now just two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals, an achievement that seems somewhat fitting given its dominant season.