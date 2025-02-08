Thomas Bryant News: Solid showing in spot start

Bryant closed Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Lakers with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes.

Myles Turner (neck) missed his first game after getting injured Thursday, but Bryant didn't see a significant increase in his workload despite getting the start -- Obi Toppin played 22 minutes off the bench as the duo split the minutes in the paint. Bryant did lead the Pacers in rebounds on the afternoon, while the four assists tied his season high -- a mark he set in Indiana's last game, after Turner exited the court early in the first quarter. If Turner continues to be held out, Bryant should see a small bump in his numbers, but starter-level minutes and production will likely elude him.