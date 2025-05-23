T.J. McConnell News: Key minutes in Game 2 victory

McConnell recorded 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists over 14 minutes during Friday's 114-109 victory over the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

McConnell scored double-digits for the second straight game and for the fourth time in the past five games. Despite continuing to play a modest role, McConnell's contributions have been important in the context of the series. The Pacers have the ability to run a deeper rotation than the Knicks, of which McConnell is a valuable piece. Indiana will now head home for games 3 and 4, with an opportunity to wrap up the series with two more victories.