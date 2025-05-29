Fantasy Basketball
Tony Bradley headshot

Tony Bradley Injury: Exits to locker room Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Bradley exited to the locker room and is questionable to return after sustaining a strained left hip in the third quarter of Thursday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Bradley collided with an opposing player and limped to the locker room while holding his hip. If the 27-year-old center is unable to return, Thomas Bryant will likely receive a slight bump in minutes the rest of the way.

Tony Bradley
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
