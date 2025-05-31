Fantasy Basketball
Tony Bradley News: Available to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2025 at 5:04pm

Bradley (hip) is available for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks on Saturday, Dan Devine of Yahoo Sports reports.

Bradley was initially listed as questionable to play Saturday due to a left hip flexor strain, but the big man will be available for this contest. That said, his playing time will be a game-time call, according to head coach Rick Carlisle. Bradley has barely played in the playoffs, and Thomas Bryant is expected to see most of the minutes as the center backup behind Myles Turner.

Tony Bradley
Indiana Pacers
