Tony Bradley News: Lands backup center role

Bradley logged two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 15 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bradley soaked up all of the backup center minutes, with Thomas Bryant failing to leave the bench. It was a curious decision given Bryant has typically played as the primary backup behind Myles Turner, providing the Pacers with some useful contributions. With that said, neither player has managed to rise above the other, meaning the rotation could be fluid moving forward.