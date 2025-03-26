Ty Jerome Injury: Questionable to face San Antonio

Jerome is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs due to left knee soreness.

Jerome contributed 25 points during Tuesday's 122-111 victory over the Trail Blazers, but it remains to be seen if he can build off that game. Even if he's available, he's the backup point guard behind Darius Garland, and with Donovan Mitchell (groin) also set to return, Jerome's playing time will be minimal, reducing his fantasy appeal considerably.