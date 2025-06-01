Tyler Kolek News: Makes cameo in Game 6 loss

Kolek supplied three assists over two minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to the Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kolek led the bench in assists while playing just two minutes during garbage time Saturday. The rookie second-rounder appeared in 41 regular-season games with New York during the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with averages of 2.0 points and 1.7 assists while shooting 32.9 percent from the field across 7.2 minutes per contest. The Marquette product also played in eight outings with the club's G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, where he averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across 33.3 minutes per game.