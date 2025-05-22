Tyrese Haliburton News: Clutch performance again Wednesday

Haliburton ended with 31 points (12-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 138-135 overtime victory over New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Haliburton broke the hearts of Knicks fans, hitting a final-second jump shot to force overtime, during which the Pacers did enough to secure victory. It marks the second straight game with 31 points for Haliburton, continuing his impressive postseason run. He also handed out double-digit assists for the sixth time in these playoffs and has Indiana positioned well heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.