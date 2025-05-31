Tyrese Haliburton News: Excellent in series-clinching win
Haliburton finished with 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, 13 assists, one block and three steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 victory over the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Pacers needed Haliburton to be at his best Saturday, and the star floor general delivered an impressive showing by recording a double-double and surpassing the 20-point plateau. Haliburton posted a double-double in each of Indiana's four wins during the Eastern Conference Finals, and he will head into the NBA Finals on a solid run of form. He's surpassed the 20-point mark in five of his last seven contests, averaging 22.4 points, 10.1 assists and 6.0 boards per contest over that stretch.
