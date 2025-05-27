Tyrese Haliburton News: Makes history in Game 4 win

Haliburton amassed 32 points (11-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 assists, 12 rebounds and four steals across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 130-121 win over the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Haliburton became the first player in NBA playoff history to record at least 30 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds with zero turnovers. The 25-year-old also racked up multiple steals for the third straight matchup. The superstar point guard has logged a double-double or better in three of four Eastern Conference Finals games, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals across 38.0 minutes per game. Haliburton and the Pacers will look to close out the series on the road in Game 5 on Thursday.