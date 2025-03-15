Tyus Jones News: Perfect from long range Friday

Jones chipped in 20 points (6-7 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's 122-106 victory over the Kings.

The 20 points represented Jones' best output since he delivered 21 against the Grizzlies on New Year's Eve. The six made threes also tied his season high, and the 28-year-old guard has scored in double digits in three straight contests while going 13-for-17 from beyond the arc.